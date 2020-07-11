West Bengal reports record single-day spike of 1,344 COVID-19 cases

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 count surged to 28,453 on Saturday as 1,344 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

With 26 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 906 in the state, the state health department said.

The metropolis registered the maximum number of 16 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

Since Friday, 611 patients have recovered from the disease and 11,403 samples were tested, the department said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 9,588, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

