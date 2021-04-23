OPEN APP
West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin. Meanwhile, after 59 people succumbed to the deadly virus, the death toll was pushed to 10,825, it added. With today's count, the number of active cases currently stand at 74,737.

The state also witnessed 6,878 patients recovering from the disease in the same time span.

In the last 24 hours, 52,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,00,56,136.

Meanwhile, West Bengal government on Friday informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that air passengers travelling from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh to the state would be required to produce negative COVID reports, which is not older than 72 hours, from April 26 onwards.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, as per Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories with the maximum COVID-19 cases and called for working together to fight the pandemic with collective power. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was not present at the meeting, said she would have participated in the meeting had she been invited.

She alleged that the Centre's "inept handling has led to the present situation".

"On March 7, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said COVID is on its way out. It means that the central government had no inkling about the impending crisis. It did not act on the recommendations of the World Health Organization to ramp up the stock of oxygen," she asserted.

Meanwhile, India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

