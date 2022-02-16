After a gap of two years, the West Bengal government will be resuming offline classes for Class 1-7 today (February 16). As per the notification by the West Bengal government, all Integrated Child Developmental Services (ICDS) Centres will be also reopening from Wednesday.

The offline class has already resumed for students of Class 8 to 12 on February 3 whereas an open-air learning session for students of up to Class 7 had started recently under the state government's 'Paray Shikshalay' initiative.

Further, as Covid cases recede in the state, the state government has lifted all restrictions on incoming domestic flights from any region in the country this week.

However, the night curfew will remain in force from midnight to 5 AM till February 28, as per an order issued by the state government.

"Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted. Opening of all primary and upper primary schools. A separate SOP will be issued by School Education Department in this regard," read the order.

Yesterday, West Bengal added 348 fresh Covid-19 cases--28 more than the previous day--taking the tally to 20,11,569.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 21,061 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 1,323 recoveries were reported in West Bengal pushing the discharge rate to 98.42%. So far, 19,79,878 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases stands at 10,630.

The districts that registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases are-- Kolkata (71) and North 24 Parganas district (46), respectively.

