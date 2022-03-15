West Bengal retains Covid curbs, barring this day. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The notice mentioned that movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'
The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued an official notice that announced that the state would retains its ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus till 31 March.
The notice read that restrictions and relaxation measures along with advisory as already in force stands extended up to 31 March. It further mentioned that movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.
“Wearing masks, maintaining of physical distancing, health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times", the notice read.
Employers, management bodies, owners, supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places needs to be responsible for provisioning of all Covid-19 safety measures including regular sanitization of work places and Covid appropriate norms.
The state mentioned that they had conducted a review of the of the current situation of the COvid-19 pandemic in the state and the State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to continue with existing restrictions and relaxations already in force.
The West Bengal government has earlier announced that the night curfew from 12pm to 5am would be lifted on 17 March, Thursday in order to facilitate the celebration of ‘Holika Dahan’.
Continuing the declining trend in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday reported 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the updated Health Ministry data. The total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 43 million, according to Health Ministry data. Additionally, Covid-19 deaths reported in the country continued to be below 100, logging 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 515,974, the Health Ministry data further revealed.
