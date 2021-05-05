West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state, shortly after her swearing-in ceremony. The chief minister announced fresh curbs to combat the spread of coronavirus, including suspension of local train services. Here's what will be allowed and what will be prohibited in the state:

What will remain open in West Bengal?

1. West Bengal government offices will have 50 per cent attendance. The state administration has also requested private firms to encourage work from home. However, employees with up to 50 per cent of strength will be allowed in one shift in private offices.

2 .Banks will be open from 10 am to 2 pm; all bank branches will remain closed on all Saturdays.

3. In marriages, not more than 50 people will be allowed in any kind of venue. And, at the funeral, no more than 20 people will be allowed.

4. Markets will be allowed to open between 7 am-10 am, and 5 pm- 7 pm.

5. Jewellery shops will be allowed to remain open between 12 pm-3 pm from Monday to Friday.

6. Moreover, operation in industries, factories, mills, tea gardens will be also be restricted to 50 per cent of the total strength in each shift.

7. Online services and home delivery should be encouraged, the state government said.

8. Movements of all local suburban trains will be suspended for 14 days.

What will remain close in West Bengal?

1. All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, shopping complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, and bars will remain shut.

2. The West Bengal government has prohibited all public gatherings, including social, political, and academic-related gatherings.

3. For cultural and religious programmes, the state government has permitted the gathering of only 50 people with Covid-19 safety protocols to be followed by the crowd.

4. No flight passenger will be allowed to enter West Bengal airports without a negative RT-PCR test report from May 7onward. The negative Covid-19 test report should be only 72 hours old before boarding a flight, the state government added.

5. Incoming passengers coming via train or bus will also have to mandatory carry RT-PCR negative report. However, in the case of intrastate travel, the report is not mandatory for a passenger to carry.

