The West Bengal government will now allow flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, thrice a week starting today. From January 5, flights from the two metros will be allowed to come to the state on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a senior official said, PTI reported.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government announced multiple restrictions in the state, including limiting incoming flights from Delhi and Mumbai, which have been severely affected by the outbreak of the new Omicron variant.

Initially, flights from the two cities were allowed to operate twice a week, but the decision was reviewed and in a fresh letter, the state government on Tuesday informed that the same has been changed to thrice a week.

A communication from state Home Secretary BP Gopalika was sent to Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal on Tuesday, the official told PTI.

"... this is to kindly inform that the matter was reviewed and that the state government is extremely sensitive towards the inconvenience that may be caused to the passengers but restrictions are absolutely essential for containment of COVID cases in the state," Gopalika wrote to Bansal.

"However, the incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from January 5, 2022 and the same will be reviewed again shortly depending upon the COVID situation in the state," the letter read.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them, the state health department said in a bulletin.

