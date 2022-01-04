The West Bengal government on Tuesday revised the guidelines on domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The state government has now allowed flights from Mumbai and Delhi only thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5th January. Earlier, the flights were announced only twice a week.

West Bengal Additional Chief Secretaray BP Gopalika informs Civil aviation ministry that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice weekly - Monday, Wednesday and Friday, w.e.f January 5; situation to be reviewed depending on COVID cases in the state. pic.twitter.com/5LjbpdmQGf — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Situation will be reviewed depending on Covid cases in the state.

The state government on Monday modified its earlier order on train timings in Kolkata. It extended operations till 10 pm from the earlier 7 pm.

"In modification of the earlier order, local train services will now be extended up to 10 pm in place of 7 pm. The last train will leave at 10 pm," the order said.

West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228. Till yesterday, the number of active cases stood at 20,186, 3,148 more than what it was on Sunday.

The positivity rate jumped to nearly 20% on Monday. It was 15.93% on the previous day.

Kolkata accounted for 2,801 fresh cases while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported 1,057 new infections. The metropolis and North 24 Parganas registered four deaths each on Monday.

