Home >News >India >West Bengal's Covid-19 count nears 12,000-mark with 415 fresh cases

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal saw a surge of 415 fresh Covid-19 patients on Tuesday, pushing the Covid-19 count to 11,909, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll also rose to 495 after 10 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

All the 10 fresh deaths were because of "comorbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental", according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the total cases, 5,386 patients are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, it said.

At least 534 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,028. According to the bulletin, the discharge rate in the state is at 50.61%.

India currently has more than 343,091 coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus rose to 9,900 after 380 more fatalities got reported since Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

