WEST BENGAL : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 27,678 active cases.

Altogether 34,358 samples were tested during this period, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

