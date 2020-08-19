Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,25,922 with 3,169 fresh cases
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata on Saturday.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,25,922 with 3,169 fresh cases

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST PTI

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities

WEST BENGAL : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

West Bengal now has 27,678 active cases.

Altogether 34,358 samples were tested during this period, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated