West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,25,922 with 3,169 fresh cases

WEST BENGAL : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

West Bengal now has 27,678 active cases.

Altogether 34,358 samples were tested during this period, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.