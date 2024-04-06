It was NIA team that attacked women at Bhupatinagar, claims Mamata Banerjee

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Saturday were attacked by protestors in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali while carrying out a probe in connection to a blast case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A group of villagers in the Bhupatinagar area of West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district attacked an NIA vehicle when the officials went to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case on Saturday.

People allegedly tried to stop the NIA team from taking the accused persons along with them, according to the ANI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured," a senior police official told ANI news agency.

The attack against NIA officials has brought back memories of January 5, when ED officials were attacked in the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas during a raid in connection with a ration scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, eight ruling TMC party leaders skipped summonses by the NIA for questioning in connection with a blast. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the opposition BJP is behind the NIA move.

In December 2022, three persons were killed when an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house in the Bhupatinagar area of Bengal. The police handed over the investigation to the NIA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!