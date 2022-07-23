The Bankshall Court in Kolkata granted two days Enforcement Directorate custody to West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday
KOLKATA :The Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of West Bengal suffered a jolt when there senior leader and minister in the state government Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with a teacher recruitment scam that took place when Chatterjee was the education minister.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday issued a statement regarding the arrest and extended custody of Partha Chatterjee with the enforcement Directorate (ED). TMC has said that they will ‘will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict’.
“We're watching the situation and have faith in judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in party or in government. TMC will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict", TMC leader and 38th Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim said to reporters.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including two ministers, in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal and seized around ₹20 crore in cash.
Sources in the central agency said the money was seized from the residence of a close associate of senior minister Partha Chatterjee who was questioned by the sleuths for over 11 hours. ED sleuths also visited another minister Paresh Adhikari’s home in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state and talked to his family members. He is currently in Kolkata.
Besides, they carried out simultaneous raids in the houses of former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly and nine others, the official said.
The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.
The Bankshall Court in Kolkata granted two days Enforcement Directorate custody to West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday. However, Chatterjee has developed heart pain and will be admitted to SSKM hospital.
