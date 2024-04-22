West Bengal school jobs: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate further into the irregularities surrounding the 2016 selection process for school jobs in West Bengal.

Newswire PTI reported that the court has nullified the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff hired in 2016. The hearing on the matter concluded on March 20.

Following a high court order, the CBI had previously arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials from the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) due to suspicions of involvement in a scam.

The action followed petitions filed by candidates who had passed the State Level Selection Test 2016 but were not appointed to jobs. Retired Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who led a court, had earlier ordered the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the hiring process.

The high court also decided to terminate the jobs of 36,000 teaching and non-teaching staff after discovering irregularities.

Gangopadhyay, upon retirement, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is all set to contest from Tamluk in the Lok Sabha Elections.

What is West Bengal SSC ‘scam’?

In 2014, West Bengal announced the hiring of teachers for government schools through the SLST process, which began in 2016. However, some aspirants went to the Calcutta High Court with complaints about the hiring process.

They claimed that some candidates with lower scores ranked higher on the merit list. There were also claims that a few people who were not on the merit list at all got job offers.

In 2016, the West Bengal government told the SSC to hire 13,000 Group-D employees for state schools. However, by 2019, the authority responsible for the hiring process had expired. Despite this, reports emerged that at least 25 people were still appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!