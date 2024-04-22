Hello User
West Bengal SSC scam: Calcutta HC cancels all 2016 appointments, asks illegal candidates to return salaries

West Bengal SSC scam: Calcutta HC cancels all 2016 appointments, asks illegal candidates to return salaries

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

West Bengal SSC ‘scam’: Calcutta HC has asked the CBI to conduct further CBI probe into the 2016 selection irregularities. Meanwhile, it has cancelled all recruitments and asked illegal candidates to return their salaries.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the Sanhati Rally from the Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata.

West Bengal SSC ‘scam’: The Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, April 22, to investigate further into the irregularities surrounding the 2016 selection process for school jobs in West Bengal.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi asked the CBI to submit a report within the next three months. It also asked the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) to initiate a fresh recruitment process.

The court nullified the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff hired in 2016, newswire PTI reported. More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued.

The court has also ordered those “recruited illegally" to return their salaries within six weeks, newswire ANI reported.

Also Read: CBI questions TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours, MP says ‘was a waste of time’

Following a high court order, the CBI had previously arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials from the SSC due to suspicions of involvement in a scam.

The action followed petitions filed by candidates who had passed the SLST 2016 but were not appointed to jobs.

Retired Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who led a court, had earlier ordered the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the hiring process.

The high court also decided to terminate the jobs of 36,000 teaching and non-teaching staff after discovering irregularities.

Gangopadhyay, upon retirement, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is all set to contest from Tamluk in the Lok Sabha Elections.

What is West Bengal SSC ‘scam’?

In 2014, West Bengal announced the hiring of teachers for government schools through the SLST process, which began in 2016. However, some aspirants went to the Calcutta High Court with complaints about the hiring process.

Also Read: West Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids builder’s residences, office in Kolkata

They claimed that some candidates with lower scores ranked higher on the merit list. There were also claims that a few people who were not on the merit list at all got job offers.

In 2016, the West Bengal government told the SSC to hire 13,000 Group-D employees for state schools. However, by 2019, the authority responsible for the hiring process had expired. Despite this, reports emerged that at least 25 people were still appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.