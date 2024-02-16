 West Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids builder’s residences, office in Kolkata | Mint
West Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids builder’s residences, office in Kolkata

 Livemint

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids office and flats of a builder linked to former West Bengal minister in connection with a school job scam in Kolkata.

Partha Chatterjee, former Weste Bengal Minister who is in jail in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scamPremium
Partha Chatterjee, former Weste Bengal Minister who is in jail in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday began raids in connection with a school job scam in Kolkata.

The ED officials raided an office and three flats of a builder, who is considered close to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata.

According to an ED officer, the builder player a significant role in alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary schools in Bengal.

"It seems that the person has helped the arrested minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects," said the official.

The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.

“Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam," the official added.

In 2022, Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23.

The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above 1 crore being recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Thursday that the West Bengal government jobs for sale nexus is very active, as he shared an audio clip of the purported crime on his social media handle.

In the audio clip, shared by the BJP leader a conversation between Kalipada Pati, a TMC leader and an agent of TMC (as claimed by the BJP leader) leader Manik Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee, and a job aspirant who paid 14 lakhs for a teacher's post in a government school but did not get the appointment can be heard.

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST
