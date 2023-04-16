West Bengal schools, colleges to remain shut till 22 April, orange alert issued for heatwave2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till 19 April.
All educational institutions in West Bengal have been directed to remain closed from next week owing to ‘severe’ heatwave. West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Sunday and said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×