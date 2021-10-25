Schools and colleges will reopen in West Bengal from 15 November, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday. This comes as Bengal continues to witness a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus.

CM Banerjee has directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

The Bengal chief minister, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

CM Banerjee has urged people to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral infection.

The Bengal CM has urged everyone to wear their facemasks properly, covering the nose, to avert being infected with the disease.

"Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," CM Banerjee said at a meeting.

Banerjee has urged everyone to follow the coronavirus safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities.

The Trinamool Congress chief has also warned people about a rise in the number of malaria cases in the state, especially in north Bengal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal continued to record an upward trend in Covid-19 infection for the fourth consecutive day after the Durga Puja festival last week, according to the state Health department bulletin released on Sunday.

The state reported 989 new cases on Sunday, higher than the previous day's 974 cases. On October 22, 21 and 20, the number of fresh cases was 846, 833 and 867 respectively.

On Sunday, West Bengal registered 10 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus, two less than what the figure was on Saturday.

The new deaths took the toll to 19,055 while the state's caseload has gone up to 15,86,455 on Sunday.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state at 273 on Sunday, followed by 146 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 7,882 from Saturday's 7,731. The percentage of positive cases is 2.32 per cent on Sunday, up from Saturday's 2.26 per cent.

With agency inputs

