All schools, colleges, universities, salons, beauty parlours, gyms, zoos and entertainment parks will remain closed in West Bengal from Monday, said state chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Sunday.

Further, all government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity and all administrative meetings will be conducted in virtual mode. Only essential services will be permitted from 10 am to 5 pm.

Local trains will operate with 50% capacity till 7 pm.

This comes as two more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16.

One of the new patients came from Odisha while a local person tested positive for Omicron at the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, said an official.

"The person who came from Odisha, and the one who tested positive at Petrapole are undergoing treatment in Kolkata. The total number of cases has increased to 16," the official said.

Meanwhile, five other travellers who recently arrived in West Bengal from other countries tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

