West Bengal sees biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 count with 153 new cases

West Bengal on Sunday reported highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases as its total tally reached 1,939. The state witnessed 153 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, said West Bengal Health Department.

There have been 14 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state, taking its total death toll to 113. 417 people have been discharged in the state, which has a discharge rate of 21.5%.

43,414 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 4,046 on Sunday.

The state has been conducting 482 tests per every million population. There have been 4.47% positive cases out of the total samples tested so far. The state has 18 testing laboratories.

The state has 68 dedicated hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, including 16 government hospitals. 8,570 Covid-19 beds have been earmarked, whose occupancy currently stands at nearly 16%.

The West Bengal government on Saturday formed teams for surveillance and monitoring of treatment protocol at five hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Kolkata.

One team each has been assigned to MR Bangur Hospital, Tollygunj, ID and BG Hospital, CNCI 2nd Campus Rajarhat, AMRI Salt Lake and Desun Hospital and Medical College Kolkata.

The teams have been directed to visit the hospitals regularly for monitoring and to streamline clinical management.

Share Via