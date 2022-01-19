West Bengal in the last 24 hours has reported 11,447 new COVID19 cases and with that, the active tally stands at 1,51,702.

Currently, the positivity rate stands at 16.09%. As many as 67,404 samples were tested in last 24 hours.

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 10,430 new coronavirus cases, 1,045 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,17,514, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 34 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, including 10 from Kolkata, took the toll to 20,155, it said.

