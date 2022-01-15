As many as 19,064 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across West Bengal , taking the positivity rate to 29.52%, said the state health department on Saturday.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 20,052 as 39 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

West Bengal had seen 23,467 new cases the day before.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by 10 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

The number of active cases increased by 9,893 to 1,55,376, while 9,132 more people recovered from the disease, but the discharge rate deteriorated to 90.68 per cent.

The state has tested over 2.22 crore samples for Covid-19 so far, including 64,572 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This comes as the state government during the day extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till 31 January, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open air venues in a very restricted manner, following Covid-19 protocols," the order issued by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

All schools, colleges and universities shall continue to remain closed till 31 January.

"Only administrative activities will be permitted in educational institutions with 50% employees at a time," it said.

The West Bengal government will continue to not allow flights from the UK to land in the state, and permit flights from Delhi and Mumbai only thrice a week.

