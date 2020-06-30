Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 18k
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata

West Bengal sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 18k

1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll also increased to 668 after 15 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious virus since Monday
  • 411 people have recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 65.35%

west Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest spike in single day covid-19 cases, taking to tally beyond 18,000.

With 652 more patients reporting positive in the state, the total number coronavirus cases in West Bengal has reached 18,559, the health department said.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 668 after 15 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious virus since Monday, it said.

Of the 15 people, 14 succumbed to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said.

Seven of those that died were from the metropolis, two each from neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, and one each from Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum and Darjeeling districts, it added.

Since Monday evening, 411 people have recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 65.35%

On Tuesday, 9,619 samples were examined for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Amid the rising cases, West Bengal government extended lockdown measures in containment zones till July 31. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, entertainment parks, social, political religious and other large congregation shall remain prohibited during the lockdown.

With inputs from agencies

