KOLKATA : The West Bengal Government on Thursday reported that the the state had recorded 2128 new cases of Covid-19 in the past twenty-four hours.

The state also logged 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths in a day. State's positivity rate goes up to 5.4%, according to the bulletin released by the state government.

Earlier Union health Ministry's joint secretary had flagged that Kolkata had reported a significantly worrisome weekly positivity rate and an R-value of almost 1.

He had also said that Kolkata's case positivity rate is one of the highest in the country at 12.5%.

Today's cases take the total number of active cases in the state to 8,776, total recoveries to 16,06,501 and the total number of deaths to 19,757

The State's capital, Kolkata, too on Wednesday reported a 101% spike in cases from day before after logging 1,090 new cases in 24 hours.

