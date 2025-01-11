A shocking incident has come to light from West Bengal where Midnapore Medical College and Hospital is accused of administering expired saline to their patients. As per News18 report, this has led to death of a pregnant woman and leaving five others patients in critical condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMPV Case LIVE According to the report, a 10-member enquiry committee from the West Bengal Health Department is set to visit the hospital today, January 11. This came after the relatives of the affected patients filed a complaint with the police on January 10.

The health department, as per News18 report, has ordered the replacement of the saline stock and also directed detailed report from the medical college principal regarding the alleged negligence.

Sharing details about the deceased patient, the report said that the 21-year-old identified as Mamoni Rui Das gave birth on January 8, however, her condition worsened the following day, prompting her transfer to the ICU. She passed away on January 10. The report further added that all the other critical 5 women patients have been shifted to ICU.

While speaking to news agecny PTI, the official of the state health department said, "There is a death of a woman in Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. There are a few who are also critical. The family members have alleged that the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered on the Intravenous (IV) fluid has expired. We have received complaints from the husband of the deceased woman and the family members of the other women patients. An investigation has been initiated."

Sources in the hospital said that samples of the RL have been collected and a report from the drug control is awaited. Once we get the report, the matter will be clear," he said s quoted by the agency.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee government in the state The BJP in West Bengal slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister of the crumbling healthcare system in the state. It questioned the state government, “Shame on the crumbling healthcare system in West Bengal under the disastrous regime of @MamataOfficial! A pregnant woman DIED after being given EXPIRED saline at a govt hospital in Midnapore, and several others now fight for their lives. This is the price mothers pay under your so-called “development"? Your negligence has turned hospitals into death traps! West Bengal deserves accountability, not your hollow promises and PR stunts. How much more blood will stain your hands,@MamataOfficial?"