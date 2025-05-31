West Bengal shocker! Man beheads sister-in-law after scuffle, walks around with severed head

The West Bengal police on Saturday arrested a man in South 24 Parganas district after he was found walking around with the severed head of his sister-in-law, PTI reported police as saying.

According to the report, which quoted a senior police officer, the man was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district’s Basanti area on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law.

After the locals found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality, they alerted the police.

"Initial probe revealed that the accused had engaged in a scuffle with the woman, who is his sister-in-law, last night. He beheaded the woman with a sickle-like object. We are probing the incident. A forensic team is visiting the place where the crime took place," the police officer said.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused.

Previous case: Earlier in December 2024, a similar case took place where a severed head of a woman was found at a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge. Police revealed that her brother-in-law murdered her after she rejected his advances. The accused, Atiur Rahman Laskar, was arrested within 24 hours from his native village in Basuldanga, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas.

Accused Confesses to Murder According to the police, Laskar, a construction worker, confessed to killing the woman, who had been separated from her husband for two years.

The victim, aged between 35 and 40, worked as a domestic help in the Regent Park area and often commuted to work with Laskar, who also worked in Tollygunge.

Motive Behind the Murder Laskar allegedly wanted to pursue a relationship with the victim, but her repeated rejections enraged him. Police stated that the victim's decision to block his phone number was a key trigger for his violent actions.