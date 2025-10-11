West Bengal shocker! Medical student from Odisha, who went out for dinner with friend, 'gang-raped'

West Bengal: A second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men outside her college campus in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old student, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, had gone out for dinner with a friend when the incident took place around 10 pm. She is a student of a private medical college in Durgapur.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said, reported news wire PTI.

How did the incident happen? According to police, the rape-victim's friend left her alone when three unidentified men at an area near the campus. They allegedly snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the medical college's campus, where they raped the Odisha girl, said officials.

The accused reportedly also demanded money from the medic to return her mobile phone.

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.

Her parents, who rushed to Durgapur on Saturday morning after being informed by her friends, lodged a formal complaint with the local police.

"We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father told PTI.

Probe underway Police said officials have spoken to the victim's friend and are on the lookout for some CCTV footage. Forensic teams will also be sent to the site of the alleged gang-rape, to collect evidence.

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) is on its way to Durgapur to meet the survivor and her family.