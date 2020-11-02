For the second straight month, electricity consumption exceeded the year-ago level (by 12%) in October, data from the National Load Despatch Centre showed. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat led the way, consuming 39%, 22% and 17% more power compared to year-ago levels. Telangana was the furthest behind, with a 6% year-on-year drop, followed by Kerala and Delhi (nearly at par). Mid- and small-sized state economies continued to fare better than larger states on this count, with 14% higher power usage than the year-ago period.