Collision between Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train in Darjeeling district kills 15 and injures 60. Missing Kavach system blamed for the accident.

Kanchanjunga Express collision: On Monday morning, two trains collided on the otherwise busy route between West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata's Sealdah station, and New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, which connects South Bengal to North Bengal. A goods train collided with the popular-with-tourists Kanchanjunga Express, killing 15 people and injuring at least 60.

On Monday, the goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district.

What possibly caused the Kanchanjunga Express collision? Two factors have been singled out that likely contributed to the goods train's collision with the Kanchanjunga Express.

Missing Kavach System A missing Kavach system caused the train collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and the Goods train.

Kavach is a made-in-India system that prevents accidents if two trains travel on the same line. According to reports, the Kavach system was unavailable on the tracks in Darjeeling.

As an old video of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explaining the Kavach system went viral following today's crash, officials said the system is yet to be installed in much of the rail network across India.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman of the Railway Board, informed NDTV that the Railways intends to implement the safety system on the Delhi-Guwahati route to cover more than 6,000 km of tracks by the following year. She mentioned that Bengal is included in the 3,000 km tracks to receive Kavach protection this year. Additionally, she stated that the system will be implemented on the Delhi-Howrah route.

Goods train overshot signal Officials said the goods train rammed into the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express train this morning in West Bengal's Darjeeling district had overshot the signal.

A senior railway official said the deceased included the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train.

Kanchanjunga Express collision: Trains Diverted 19 trains have been cancelled after the Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

These include:

1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.24

2. 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24

3. 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24

4. 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24

5. 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24

6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24.

7. 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

8. 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

9. 22301 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

10. 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24.

11. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24.

12. 12510 Guwahati-Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24.

13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

14. 15620 Kamakhya-Gaya Express of 17.06.24.

15. 15962 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24.

16. 15636 Guwahati- Okha Express of 17.06.24.

17. 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express of 17.06.24.

18. 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24.

19. 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24.

