West Bengal SIR impact: Army aspirant moves Calcutta HC after he was denied domicile certificate | Here’s why

A 21-year-old Indian Army aspirant recently moved the Calcutta High Court after he was allegedly denied a domicile certificate required to participate in the second phase of the Army recruitment process.

According to reports, the aspirant's plea came after his mother's name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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The High Court on Friday agreed to hear the petition filed by the aspirant, who sought directions regarding the issuance of a domicile certificate to allow him to proceed with the recruitment process. The matter was brought up before Justice Krishna Rao, who agreed to take up the aspirant's plea after hearing his submissions.

What did the petitioner say? In his submission, the petitioner stated that the authorities had denied him a domicile certificate on the grounds that his mother's name had been removed from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise. However, he pointed out that his father's name continued to appear on the electoral rolls despite the revision. He also noted that his own name had not yet been registered on the electoral rolls, as he had only recently turned 21.

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The removal of his mother's name from the electoral rolls, while his father's name remained listed, reportedly complicated his efforts to secure the required domicile certificate.

The inability to secure a domicile certificate has reportedly prevented the aspirant from moving further in the Army recruitment process. The 21-year-old approached the Calcutta High Court seeking relief, as the certificate is mandatory for participation in the second phase of recruitment.

After hearing the petitioner's arguments, Justice Krishna Rao agreed to take up the matter and scheduled it for a hearing.

The case highlights concerns over how changes to electoral records could affect the issuance of domicile certificates, especially when such documents are necessary for recruitment procedures. The petitioner is seeking the certificate to ensure that he does not miss the opportunity to advance in the ongoing Army selection process. The High Court is yet to deliver a ruling on his plea.

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Also Read | Bengal SIR: SC asks ECI for data on appeals against electoral roll deletions

A similar concern has also surfaced in another case before the Calcutta High Court, where a student's passport application was reportedly affected after his mother's name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

MBBS student faces passport hurdles after mother's name deleted from electoral rolls In a separate case, an MBBS student from Malda in northern West Bengal moved the Calcutta High Court amid a passport issuance row after his mother's name was deleted from the electoral rolls. On Thursday, the High Court directed the petitioner to implead the state government in the case so that it could clarify what additional documents the candidate might need to submit.

According to a Times of India report, the woman, identified as Bibi Kajali, approached the court after her son secured admission to an MBBS course in Bangladesh and applied for a passport. His application, however, was reportedly held up after his mother's name was deleted from the electoral rolls. The student's name was included in the SIR electoral roll this year, and he also reportedly voted in the state Assembly elections.

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Kajali had challenged the deletion of her name before the Appellate Tribunal, where her appeal is still pending. Before the court's Puja vacation, which began on October 16, Justice Krishna Rao had requested the tribunal to expedite the matter, preferably disposing of it within two weeks.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: SC allows excluded voters to vote if appeals filed before this date

The two cases have brought renewed attention to the impact of the SIR exercise in West Bengal. According to Election Commission data, nearly 91 lakh names were deleted from the state's electoral rolls after the exercise concluded.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.