West Bengal: Snake found in mid-day meal, several children fall sick in Birbhum

In a case of utter negligence,a snake was found in the mid-day meal prepared for the school students in West Bengal's Birbhum.A school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils.Several school children were hospitalised after consuming food in which a snake was allegedly found, officials said. Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal on Monday.

