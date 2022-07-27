Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after they recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises, has said that Partha Chatterjee used her house as a 'mini bank'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) continues, the close aide of Trinamool Congress senior leader Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee has made shocking statements regarding the situation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) continues, the close aide of Trinamool Congress senior leader Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee has made shocking statements regarding the situation.
Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after they recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises, has said that Partha Chatterjee used her house as a “mini bank", reported Live Hindustan.
Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after they recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises, has said that Partha Chatterjee used her house as a “mini bank", reported Live Hindustan.
Arpita Mukherjee was produced in front of a local court by the ED. Her lawyers are more likely to refute the claims made by the ED. The lawyers also slammed the agency for leaking the investigation details to the media. They will also argue about the low rate of conviction in the cases registered by the ED.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Arpita Mukherjee was produced in front of a local court by the ED. Her lawyers are more likely to refute the claims made by the ED. The lawyers also slammed the agency for leaking the investigation details to the media. They will also argue about the low rate of conviction in the cases registered by the ED.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The TMC senior minister and his associate were arrested by the ED after more than ₹20 crore in cash, besides jewellery in gold worth ₹50 lakhs and ₹70 lakhs, and foreign exchange were found from Mukherjee's apartment in south west Kolkata.
The TMC senior minister and his associate were arrested by the ED after more than ₹20 crore in cash, besides jewellery in gold worth ₹50 lakhs and ₹70 lakhs, and foreign exchange were found from Mukherjee's apartment in south west Kolkata.
Before their arrest, pictures of the cache of currency notes recovered from Arpita's house had gone viral on social media last month. According to the news report, Arpita told the ED that the entire amount was kept in a room of her house, where only Chatterjee and his people were allowed to enter. Arpita said every week or once in 10 days, Chatterjee used to come to her house, the report added.
Before their arrest, pictures of the cache of currency notes recovered from Arpita's house had gone viral on social media last month. According to the news report, Arpita told the ED that the entire amount was kept in a room of her house, where only Chatterjee and his people were allowed to enter. Arpita said every week or once in 10 days, Chatterjee used to come to her house, the report added.
ED sources reportedly said Arpita told the agency that apart from her house, Chatterjee used another woman's house as a “mini bank". The other woman is also said to be a close friend of the minister. Arpita reportedly told the ED officials that the minister had never told her how much money was kept in the room.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ED sources reportedly said Arpita told the agency that apart from her house, Chatterjee used another woman's house as a “mini bank". The other woman is also said to be a close friend of the minister. Arpita reportedly told the ED officials that the minister had never told her how much money was kept in the room.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Arpita also told that a Bengali actor had introduced her to Chatterjee in 2016 and since then both were close to each other. Arpita also admitted during interrogation that the money was derived from bribes taken in lieu of transfer postings and for getting recognition in colleges.
Arpita also told that a Bengali actor had introduced her to Chatterjee in 2016 and since then both were close to each other. Arpita also admitted during interrogation that the money was derived from bribes taken in lieu of transfer postings and for getting recognition in colleges.
She also told that Chatterjee himself never brought the amount. The money was brought by his assistants.
Meanwhile, the ED is grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its office, a source in the central agency said. The central agency personnel are waiting to carry out search operations at a flat owned by Chatterjee's associate Arpita at Belgharia in Kolkata. The keys to her flat are not available and the ED personnel are trying to locate a locksmith. Central police personnel are waiting in the ground floor lobby of the building. Search is on in another flat owned by Arpita at Kasba.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the ED is grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its office, a source in the central agency said. The central agency personnel are waiting to carry out search operations at a flat owned by Chatterjee's associate Arpita at Belgharia in Kolkata. The keys to her flat are not available and the ED personnel are trying to locate a locksmith. Central police personnel are waiting in the ground floor lobby of the building. Search is on in another flat owned by Arpita at Kasba.