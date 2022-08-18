Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  West Bengal SSC scam case: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to judicial custody till 31 Aug

West Bengal SSC scam case: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to judicial custody till 31 Aug

1 min read . 04:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • Parth Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The former education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 by a special court in Kolkata on Thursday in the SSC scam case.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

The ED has claimed that it recovered 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery, and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.

The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Yesterday a team of ED visited the Presidency Correctional Home in the southern part of the city to quiz Chatterjee in connection with its probe into a school jobs scam.

Earlier this month, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there was a threat to her life in jail and pleaded before the court to get her Division 1 prisoner category.

ED advocate Phiroz Edulzi agreed with the argument of Arpita's lawyer of life threat and further said that she should not be kept with more than four prisoners in general.

While Partha Chatterjee's advocate pleaded for bail citing that he will not be harmful. "As he is not a political person now he can leave the MLA post if required," the lawyer said.

Chatterjee has been removed from the Bengal cabinet after his name surfaced in a multi-crore scam. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made Bratya Basu the new education minister of the state.

