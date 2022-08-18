Parth Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The former education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 by a special court in Kolkata on Thursday in the SSC scam case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The former education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 by a special court in Kolkata on Thursday in the SSC scam case.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.
The ED has claimed that it recovered ₹49.80 crore in cash, jewellery, and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ED has claimed that it recovered ₹49.80 crore in cash, jewellery, and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Yesterday a team of ED visited the Presidency Correctional Home in the southern part of the city to quiz Chatterjee in connection with its probe into a school jobs scam.
Yesterday a team of ED visited the Presidency Correctional Home in the southern part of the city to quiz Chatterjee in connection with its probe into a school jobs scam.
Earlier this month, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there was a threat to her life in jail and pleaded before the court to get her Division 1 prisoner category.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this month, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there was a threat to her life in jail and pleaded before the court to get her Division 1 prisoner category.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ED advocate Phiroz Edulzi agreed with the argument of Arpita's lawyer of life threat and further said that she should not be kept with more than four prisoners in general.
ED advocate Phiroz Edulzi agreed with the argument of Arpita's lawyer of life threat and further said that she should not be kept with more than four prisoners in general.
While Partha Chatterjee's advocate pleaded for bail citing that he will not be harmful. "As he is not a political person now he can leave the MLA post if required," the lawyer said.