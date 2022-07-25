Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, was brought to Special Court in Kolkata on Monday. She was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises after conducting raids on Saturday.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, brought to Special Court in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/uLmKnFZBDf — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Trinamool Congress senior leader Partha Chatterjee got embroiled into trouble, when the ED raids unearthed so much cash. The ED was tracing the money trial in connection to a teacher recruitment scam that took place in 2014, when Partha Chatterjee was the education minister of West Bengal.

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that that it had no connection with Arpita Mukherjee from whose possession the huge amount of cash was recovered.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including two ministers, in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal and seized around ₹20 crore in cash.

Sources in the central agency said the money was seized from the residence of a close associate of senior minister Partha Chatterjee who was questioned by the sleuths for over 11 hours. ED sleuths also visited another minister Paresh Adhikari’s home in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state and talked to his family members. He is currently in Kolkata.

Besides, they carried out simultaneous raids in the houses of former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly and nine others, the official said.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

"This woman is in no way related to Trinamool Congress," he said about Mukherjee, who is also known to have acted in Bengali films.

"It is not a matter of TMC; it is the responsibility of those whose names have come up or their lawyer to speak on the issue, the party has no relation with it," Ghosh said.