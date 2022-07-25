West Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee's close aide produced in Special court. Watch2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 03:59 PM IST
Arpita Mukherjee was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises
Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, was brought to Special Court in Kolkata on Monday. She was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered ₹21 crore from her residential premises after conducting raids on Saturday.