Further the investigative agencies visited another minister Paresh Adhikari’s home in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state and talked to his family members. He is currently in Kolkata. Besides, they carried out simultaneous raids in the houses of former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly and nine others, the official said.