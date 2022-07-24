West Bengal SSC scam: TMC minister ‘faking' illness, acting like 'don', ED tells Calcutta HC2 min read . 07:37 PM IST
- He is very influential. He has got himself sent to a hospital where he is the king. He is feigning illness: ED official
KOLKATA :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday informed the Calcutta High Court that Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress senior leader, was behaving like a ‘don’ in the state-run SSKM hospital. Chatterjee has been arrested by the ED in connection with a teacher recruitment scam that took place in 2014.
The ED official told the Calcutta High Court's single judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri the the West Bengal minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise is faking his illness.
Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after the officials conducted a raid on almost a dozen different places and recovered ₹21 crore on Friday. A local court granted ED a two day extended custody of the TMC senior leader.
"The order regarding his hospitalisation passed by the lower court is a nullity. The order has been passed without giving us a hearing. It is a review of the earlier order that tells us to get him checked regularly. Review is barred, there is no jurisdiction", Additional Solicitor General told the court.
"Please also look at the gross facts. This is a case of corruption at the highest level. The lives of deserving candidates have been sacrificed. A top-ranking minister is part of this. We need to interrogate him to find the money trail. We can interrogate him only within the first 15 days but he is very influential. He has got himself sent to a hospital where he is the king. He is feigning illness," the official added.
Earlier, Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who is also an actress was produced before the Bankshal Court. She was also moved out of the Enforcement Directorate Headquarters in Kolkata and taken for a medical check-up.
The Trinamool Congress has said that they will not interfere politically in the investigation of CBI and ED if any of their leaders were found guilty. TMC spokesperson on Sunday told reporters that they sought a time-bound investigation in the case.
Partha Chatterjee had been the education minister when the alleged scam in teacher recruitment took place in 2014. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directive orders of the Calcutta High Court has been investigating the criminal angle into the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam.
The West Bengal government conducted State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2014 and issued a notification for appointment of the teachers in the state-run schools. The recruitment process started in 2016.
However, a number of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court in suspected anomalies in the recruitment process. ED is probing the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and -aided schools.
