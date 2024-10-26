West Bengal staff recruitment scam: ED attaches more properties worth ₹163 crore, totals touches ₹544.8 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth over ₹163.20 crore linked to Prasanna Kumar Roy, his wife Kajal Soni Roy, and their company, Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited, in connection with the West Bengal staff recruitment scam.

An official press release stated on Saturday, "Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office has provisionally attached hotels/resorts and immovable properties worth ₹163.20 crore, in the Group 'C' & 'D' staff recruitment scam by the officials of WBCSSC in the State of West Bengal, held in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main middleman, his wife Kajal Soni Roy and Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited, a company controlled and operated by Prasanna Kumar Roy," as per an official release.

The Enforcement Directorate said the attached properties include five hotels/resorts. These are namely Chalankita Resort situated at Shyampur, Howrah; Royal Bengal Resort situated at Sundarbans; Hotel Mili (Rubina) situated at Digha; Hotel Murti situated at Jalpaiguri; Bamboo Village Resort situated at Alipurduar; and 120 Land Parcels held in the name of Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited; 64 Land Parcels and 12 Flats/Office/Shops held in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy and 34 Land Parcels and 17 Flats/Office/Shops held in the name of Kajal Soni Roy.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation on the two FIRs registered by the CBI under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

What's the case? The matter pertained to the alleged illegal appointment of Group 'C' and 'D' employees for offering appointment to the undeserving, non-listed and below ranked candidates and consequently depriving the deserving and genuine candidates, the agency stated in the release.

"The allegation includes appointment without maintaining fairness, in a criminal conspiracy by various persons and by flouting the relevant Rules. Further, the CBI Charge sheets revealed that total of 3432 (1125 for Group 'C' and 2307 for Group 'D') employees were appointed/recommended illegally for the post of Group 'C' & 'D' Staff by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with others," as per the release.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached properties worth ₹230.6 crore in the case of Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam in state of West Bengal.

The agency had arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy and Santi Prasad Sinha [the then Advisor of WBCSSC, in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam (Class IX, X, XI, XII Assistant Teachers) in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)] and both are presently in judicial custody.