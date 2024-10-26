West Bengal staff recruitment scam: ED attaches more properties worth ₹163 crore, totals touches ₹544.8 crore

The total attachment/seizure in teachers recruitment scams, including Group 'C' and 'D' Staff in West Bengal, so far, stands at 544.8 crore.

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>230.6 crore in the case of Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam in state of West Bengal.
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached properties worth ₹230.6 crore in the case of Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam in state of West Bengal.(HT_PRINT)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth over 163.20 crore linked to Prasanna Kumar Roy, his wife Kajal Soni Roy, and their company, Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited, in connection with the West Bengal staff recruitment scam.

An official press release stated on Saturday, "Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office has provisionally attached hotels/resorts and immovable properties worth 163.20 crore, in the Group 'C' & 'D' staff recruitment scam by the officials of WBCSSC in the State of West Bengal, held in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main middleman, his wife Kajal Soni Roy and Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited, a company controlled and operated by Prasanna Kumar Roy," as per an official release.

Also Read | West Bengal recruitment scam: CBI issues summons to TMC MLA Tapas Saha

The Enforcement Directorate said the attached properties include five hotels/resorts. These are namely Chalankita Resort situated at Shyampur, Howrah; Royal Bengal Resort situated at Sundarbans; Hotel Mili (Rubina) situated at Digha; Hotel Murti situated at Jalpaiguri; Bamboo Village Resort situated at Alipurduar; and 120 Land Parcels held in the name of Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited; 64 Land Parcels and 12 Flats/Office/Shops held in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy and 34 Land Parcels and 17 Flats/Office/Shops held in the name of Kajal Soni Roy.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation on the two FIRs registered by the CBI under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Also Read | Bengal recruitment scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, others

What's the case?

The matter pertained to the alleged illegal appointment of Group 'C' and 'D' employees for offering appointment to the undeserving, non-listed and below ranked candidates and consequently depriving the deserving and genuine candidates, the agency stated in the release.

"The allegation includes appointment without maintaining fairness, in a criminal conspiracy by various persons and by flouting the relevant Rules. Further, the CBI Charge sheets revealed that total of 3432 (1125 for Group 'C' and 2307 for Group 'D') employees were appointed/recommended illegally for the post of Group 'C' & 'D' Staff by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with others," as per the release.

Also Read | Bengal recruitment scam: CBI searches TMC minister Firhad Hakim’s residence

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached properties worth 230.6 crore in the case of Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam in state of West Bengal.

The agency had arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy and Santi Prasad Sinha [the then Advisor of WBCSSC, in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam (Class IX, X, XI, XII Assistant Teachers) in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)] and both are presently in judicial custody.

In another case of Primary Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal, the ED has already attached/seized properties worth Rs. 151 crore. The total attachment/seizure in teachers recruitment scams, including Group 'C' and 'D' Staff in the State of West Bengal, so far, stands at 544.8 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal staff recruitment scam: ED attaches more properties worth ₹163 crore, totals touches ₹544.8 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.