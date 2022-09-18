West Bengal state varsities bypass CUET for admission to UG courses

Officials of Presidency University, Vidyasagar University, Bardhaman University, MAKAUT, North Bengal University, West Bengal University of Technology also said they have adhered to their own admission process as envisaged by the state higher education department.
West Bengal's not even a single state universities have adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG model for admission to undergraduate courses, authorities said on 18 September.
Diamond Harbour Women's University's Vice Chancellor Soma Bandyopadhyay said that they have conducted the entrance test as directed by the state higher education department.
"Being a state university... we devise the admission criteria going by the directives of the state higher education department. There is no way we can adopt the CUET method or prepare any new merit list," she said.
The state-run Jadavpur University has already conducted it's own entrance tests for UG courses for various departments, Jadavpur University Teachers' Association spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said.
"No way we can adopt the CUET path for an institution like Jadavpur University which follows rigorous high level admission procedure. All our disciplines - science, arts and engineering - maintain high academic standard due to this admission process by JU. The uniform CUET route is not applicable for JU," he said.
Also, St Xavier's University held it's own entrance tests offline this year.St Xavier's University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said "We are not going by the CUET route."
Apart from this, officials of Presidency University, Vidyasagar University, Bardhaman University, MAKAUT, North Bengal University, West Bengal University of Technology also said they have adhered to their own admission process as envisaged by the state higher education department. Adding more, they said that there will not be any CUET-UG merit lists or counselling for state varsities.
However, Central university Visva-Bharati University's spokesperson said that it has adopted the CUET route.
"The CUET eligibility criteria will be followed both for students of Patha Bhavan and Siksha Satra (higher secondary level educational units run by Visva Bharati) and students from outside. But there will be a little bit lowering of cut-off mark for internal students (those having studied here up to 12th level," the spokesperson said.
The results of the CEUT-UG were declared on September 16 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.