Bengal teachers recruitment scam: SC puts on hold HC order cancelling 25,000 appointments, CBI to continue probe
West Bengal teachers recruitment scam: The alleged “school jobs for cash scam” pertains to various illegal recruitments made in the primary and secondary schools across West Bengal during the recruitment process of 2016.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta High Court order cancelling the appointment of nearly 24,000 assistant teachers and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.
