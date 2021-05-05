Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal tightens Covid curbs; malls, cinemas, local trains to be shut from tomorrow: Details here

West Bengal tightens Covid curbs; malls, cinemas, local trains to be shut from tomorrow: Details here

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
2 min read . 02:54 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • State transport, including metro, to function with 50 percent capacity
  • All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only

Amid the massive Covid-19 surge in the state resulting in record-high number of daily cases and deaths for the past month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a slew of 'stricter' Covid-19 restrictions to curb the virus spread.

Among the fresh curbs, wearing of masks to be mandatory, there'll be only 50% attendance in state government offices.

Mamata, who took an oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time today, also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate availability of essential drugs such as Remdesivir amid rising demand due to surge in cases. She also wrote to PM Modi, seeking free-of- cost COVID-19 vaccines for all in the state.

Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlors to be closed, while social/political gatherings will be prohibited, said Mamata.

All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only. Movement of local trains to be suspended from tomorrow. State transport, including metro, to function with 50% capacity.

From 7 May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by the airport authority with the state government.

Work from home for private sector, for 50% of the staff will be allowed. Jewellery shops to remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm. Home delivery to be encouraged. Banks to operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

Random checking will be done in inter-state buses, RT-PCR negative report not older then 72 hours is mandatory for the passengers. The ruling is also applicable to the passengers of train services.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 cases, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 16,547 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,06,58,094.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.

