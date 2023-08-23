New Delhi: The West Bengal government will announce several policy measures at a summit in November in order to attract investments, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's principal chief advisor Amit Mitra said in the capital on Wednesday.

"Several policies are in the process which you will hear about at the Bengal Global Business Summit," Mitra said at a presser. Mitra said the government is working on several interesting policies.

"The cabinet has passed some of them and we are hoping that all this will stack up," Mitra said adding that these will promote investments in the state.

Mitra said that the state government followed a policy of boosting consumption, which in turn created demand for businesses to invest.

West Bengal government is organizing a two-day global business summit from 21 November in Kolkata. The state government and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday held a roadshow with business stakeholders in the capital.

At the press briefing, business leaders of West Bengal spoke about their experience of working in the state across manufacturing , health care , food processing, education, startup, hospitality and logistics sectors and highlighted the industry potential of the state.

Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 seeks to bring together business leaders, academia, and think – tanks from around the world for striking strategic and business alliances.