West Bengal to announce new policies to boost investments: Amit Mitra1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Mitra said that the state government followed a policy of boosting consumption, which in turn created demand for businesses to invest.
New Delhi: The West Bengal government will announce several policy measures at a summit in November in order to attract investments, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's principal chief advisor Amit Mitra said in the capital on Wednesday.
