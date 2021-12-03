The West Bengal government is planning to conduct COVID-19 booster shots in Kolkata and has already started feasibility tests at different medical establishments.

Six hospitals have come forward so far, expressing their willingness to be part of the trials, an official said adding, “We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose."

School of Tropical Medicine, College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital are the three government medical facilties that have evinced interest in this regard.

"We have also written to the Drugs Controller General of India, and hope to get a positive reply," he said.

Priority would be given to those in the healthcare sector for trials of the booster shots. “Around 600 people will be chosen primarily from the sector," the official added.

Doctors' forum writes to health minister seeking booster dose for frontline workers

Earlier this month, a doctors' forum in the state wrote to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting the rollout of a booster Covid-19 dose for frontline workers.

The West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) in its two-page letter expressed apprehension that the efficacy of the two jabs which are being administered now will "not go further over time".

The medicos cited studies stating that administration of booster doses is an effective measure to prevent Covid infection by maintaining the vaccine efficacy.

“We are all aware that efficacy of vaccines goes no further over time and due to that, numerous healthcare workers may contract the disease in their duty line," said Rajib Pandey and Punyabrata Gun of the forum in their letter.

"At present, the number of active Covid cases in our country is low and under this circumstance on behalf of the medical fraternity, we appeal to you and your good office to issue an early advisory to commence the booster dose vaccination programme for all healthcare workers and frontline warriors as early as possible," they added.

(With inputs from agencies)

