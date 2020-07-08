Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal to impose strict lockdown from tomorrow. What's allowed, what's not
Barricades are placed on a road after the state government announced to impose total lockdown in all containment in Kolkata (PTI)
Barricades are placed on a road after the state government announced to impose total lockdown in all containment in Kolkata (PTI)

Covid-19: West Bengal to impose strict lockdown from tomorrow. What's allowed, what's not

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 05:51 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The stricter lockdown will be imposed in West Bengal's containment zones from 5 pm on 9 July till 16 July
  • State's containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a 'broad-based' containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed

West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to impose "strict" lockdown in the containment zones from tomorrow for seven days. The order comes amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

The stricter lockdown in containment will begin from 5 pm on 9 July till 16 July in order to curb the rising novel coronavirus cases in the states.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took stock of the rising virus cases in the state and said, "Police need to be strict, if people don't wear masks they will be sent home. Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days."

Moreover, announcing the decision, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay also said the state's containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Bandyopadhyay read.

Here are the following activities which will be closed in these ares during the total lockdown period:

i) All offices, government and private

ii) All non-essential activities

iii) All congregations

iv) All transportation

v) All marketing/industrial/trading activities

Residents of the containment zones may be exempted and prohibited from attending government and private offices, the order stated.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

Of these, capital city Kolkata has 25 containment zones. Some of these areas are namely Bhowanipore, Alipore, Tollygunge, Panditiya Road, Mukundapur, Gariahat, Lake Road, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Beliaghata, Phoolbagan, HUDCO, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Ajoynagar and Baghbazar.

On Tuesday, West Bengal's coronavirus cases surged to 23,837 after 850 more patients got infected in24 hours, according to its health department data. 25 more deaths were reported in the state today, taking the toll to 804.

Number of active cases of infection stands at 7,243 while 15,790 patients have recovered so far, including 555 patients recovering from the highly contagious virus on Tuesday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People wait outside a bus terminus in Kolkata, West Bengal (AP)

West Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for tougher lockdown from 9 July

1 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Maharashtra allows hotels outside containment zones to operate with 33% capacity

2 min read . 06 Jul 2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh to undertake 3-day special campaign to contain COVID-19 spread

1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout