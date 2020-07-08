West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to impose "strict" lockdown in the containment zones from tomorrow for seven days. The order comes amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

The stricter lockdown in containment will begin from 5 pm on 9 July till 16 July in order to curb the rising novel coronavirus cases in the states.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took stock of the rising virus cases in the state and said, "Police need to be strict, if people don't wear masks they will be sent home. Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days."

Moreover, announcing the decision, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay also said the state's containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Bandyopadhyay read.

Here are the following activities which will be closed in these ares during the total lockdown period:

i) All offices, government and private

ii) All non-essential activities

iii) All congregations

iv) All transportation

v) All marketing/industrial/trading activities

Residents of the containment zones may be exempted and prohibited from attending government and private offices, the order stated.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

Of these, capital city Kolkata has 25 containment zones. Some of these areas are namely Bhowanipore, Alipore, Tollygunge, Panditiya Road, Mukundapur, Gariahat, Lake Road, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Beliaghata, Phoolbagan, HUDCO, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Ajoynagar and Baghbazar.

On Tuesday, West Bengal's coronavirus cases surged to 23,837 after 850 more patients got infected in24 hours, according to its health department data. 25 more deaths were reported in the state today, taking the toll to 804.

Number of active cases of infection stands at 7,243 while 15,790 patients have recovered so far, including 555 patients recovering from the highly contagious virus on Tuesday.

