KOLKATA : Amid rising Covid cases the West Bengal government on Thursday announced that RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for interstate border movement, news agency ANI reported.

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the next fifteen days are crucial and that the state would further increase restrictions depending on the Covid situation in the state.

“RT-PCR must for interstate border area movement; next 15 days important, will increase restrictions and meet PM Modi tomorrow, " the CM said.

She further informed that she will meet the Prime Minister on Friday to discuss the Covid situation.

“No. of daily Covid19 cases have increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042. I will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Covid Situation in West Bengal

On Thursday in a media briefing, the chief minister of West Bengal mamata Banerjee said that 2075 patients have been hospitalized in the state, patients who are suffering from Coronavirus infection.

She also informed that there are a total of 403 containment zones in the state and that there are 19,517 beds available.

West Bengal's positivity rate stands are 23.17% and fatality rate 1.18%, she added.

In an alarming surge West Bengal on Wednesday had reported as many as 14,022 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest-ever single-day rise.

The numbers indicate about a 50% rise from day before tally. On Tuesday, the state reported 9,073 Covid-19 cases.

