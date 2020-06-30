West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state government will be extending Centre's free ration for poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till June 2021.

Mamata's announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra's Modi address to nation.

Modi's address focussed mainly on the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana and announced that Centre's 'free food grains for poor' scheme be extended till the end of November.

Free ration will be given to over 800 million people, he said. The extension of the scheme to cost over ₹90 thousand crore, he added. This will then amount to a total of ₹1.5 lakh crore of government's expenditure since the lockdown began three months back, Modi said.

In the extended scheme for poor, Modi said that Centre in these upcoming five months will be giving fie kilo of wheat or rice for free. He also said that the government will provide one kilo of chana for every family per month.

Apart from that, Mamata also spoke about the situation of novel coronavirus in the state during the press conference.

Referring to the guidelines released by Ministry of Home Affairs as a part of its Unlock 2.0 plan, Mamata said," We are allowing morning walks from 5:30 am to 8:30 am but social distancing should be maintained.

She also mentioned 50 people to be allowed at weddings and 'sraddha' instead of 25.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

