West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from 3 February as the Covid-19 pandemic situation improved in the state.

Colleges and universities will also restart their offline classes from Thursday, CM Banerjee has said.

Addressing a press conference today, the West Bengal CM said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

Banerjee said the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,93,606 on Sunday after 3,427 more people tested positive for the virus, 85 less than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state recorded 33 fresh coronavirus fatalities which pushed the death toll to 20,583.

On Saturday, the number of new cases and deaths were 3,512 and 35 respectively.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were recorded from Kolkata, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, five in Howrah and four in Hooghly districts, the bulletin said.

It said 521 new Covid infections were reported from Kolkata and 373 from North 24 Parganas districts.

The number of active cases was 31,562 down by 6,356 from the previous day.

The positivity rate went up to 6 per cent, from 5.65 per cent 24 hours back.

The state tested 57,085 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2.32 crore.

Altogether 9,750 patients were discharged from health facilities during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,41,461.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 97.38 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.03 per cent, the bulletin said.

