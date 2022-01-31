This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing a press conference today, the West Bengal CM said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.
"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.
Banerjee said the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.
Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,93,606 on Sunday after 3,427 more people tested positive for the virus, 85 less than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state recorded 33 fresh coronavirus fatalities which pushed the death toll to 20,583.
On Saturday, the number of new cases and deaths were 3,512 and 35 respectively.