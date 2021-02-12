OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today

West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 08:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes
  • Syllabus provided will be shortened. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online, the minister had earlier said

Schools in West Bengal will resume physical classes for 9 to 12 from today maintaining all Covid guidelines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People walking down a city laneway in Melbourne, state of Victoria, Australia.

Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people.

WHO says Covid-19 fatalities in Africa surged amid new variants

2 min read . 08:10 AM IST
The social media giant said it had also suspended the ability for Myanmar government agencies to send content-removal requests to Facebook

Facebook reducing distribution of Myanmar military content

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Covaxin row: Harsh Vardhan says Chattisgarh govt is sensationalising non-issues

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes "Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online," Chatterjee said.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Education institutions have been closed across the country since March after the coronavirus outbreak. However, in October, the Union Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for reopening of schools. But, the state minister then stated that it had no intention to open education institutions immediately.

West Bengal's state education department had also decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021.

These students will be allowed to appear for Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchcha-Madhyamik (class 12) exams directly.

"Students could not go to schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has taken a decision that those willing to take the 2021 Madhyamik and Uccha-Madhyamik exams will not require to clear any test. They will be allowed to sit for these (two) examinations," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared in November.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout