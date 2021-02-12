Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today

West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes
  • Syllabus provided will be shortened. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online, the minister had earlier said

Schools in West Bengal will resume physical classes for 9 to 12 from today maintaining all Covid guidelines.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes "Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online," Chatterjee said.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Education institutions have been closed across the country since March after the coronavirus outbreak. However, in October, the Union Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for reopening of schools. But, the state minister then stated that it had no intention to open education institutions immediately.

West Bengal's state education department had also decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021.

These students will be allowed to appear for Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchcha-Madhyamik (class 12) exams directly.

"Students could not go to schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has taken a decision that those willing to take the 2021 Madhyamik and Uccha-Madhyamik exams will not require to clear any test. They will be allowed to sit for these (two) examinations," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared in November.

