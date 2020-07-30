Flight operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will remain suspended for 7 days in the month of August, amid the total lockdown announced by the West Bengal government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus that has infected 15,83,792 people in India.

The flight operations at Kolkata airport will remain suspended on 5th, 8th,16th,17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August 2020 as per the lockdown announced by West Bengal Government, news agency ANI said in a tweet. The passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in the flight schedule.

No flight operations at Kolkata airport on these days

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

August 31, Monday

The West Bengal government had decided to impose a complete lockdown twice a week till August 31. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said the decision on biweekly total lockdown till August end was taken after consulting experts to check the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Total lockdown will be in place on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31, she had said.

The state government implemented two lockdowns every week in the month of July also.

The government had earlier admitted community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

All public transports, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remain closed during the lockdown.

Medicine shops and health establishments will remain open. Petrol pumps too will also function

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have remained closed in the state since late March when the first phase of the nation-wide lockdown started.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday the state health department said in a bulletin. A total of 2,294 fresh cases of coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258.

