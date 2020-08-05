Home >News >India >West Bengal total lockdown today: Flight operations suspended; long-distance trains rescheduled
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man for a rapid antigen test in Kolkata. (REUTERS)
West Bengal total lockdown today: Flight operations suspended; long-distance trains rescheduled

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 11:54 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and to avert untoward incidents in the wake of the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya
  • The total coronavirus caseload has reached 80,984 in West Bengal

Normal life was affected across West Bengal as a total lockdown was imposed in the state today in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases. The lockdown is a part of the twice-a-week shutdown imposed in the state since July 23 to break the chain of the infection. .

Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and to avert untoward incidents in the wake of the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya during the day, a police official said. Police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata.

West Bengal total lockdown today. All you nee to know:

1) Public transport was off the roads and government and private offices, banks and commercial establishments, barring those engaged in essential services, were shut due to the lockdown.

2) Flight services in and out of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended for the day.

3) Long-distance trains were rescheduled.

4) Medicine stores, health establishments and petrol pumps have been kept out of the lockdown's purview.

5) Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are shut.

The West Bengal government has imposed total lockdown in the state on August 5 (Wednesday), 8 (Saturday), 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday).

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus caseload reached 80,984 in West Bengal, while death toll rose to 1,785 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

